29 Gennaio 2020
FALQS: MEASURES TO CONTROL INFECTIOUS DISEASES UNDER CHINESE LAW

(AGENPARL) – wed 29 january 2020

In response to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China has escalated measures to control the spread of the deadly virus, includinglocking down Wuhan and other cities in the province starting January 23, 2019.
