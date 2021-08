(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/31/2021 01:00 PM EDT

This blog post is part of our Frequently Asked Legal Questions series. Later this week, Denmark will hold its first impeachment proceeding (Rigsrett) in 26 years. The main proceedings (hovedforhandlingen) start on September 2. In this blog post, I will describe the process of impeachment in Denmark. Background On February 2, 2021, the Danish Parliament […]

