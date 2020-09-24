giovedì, Settembre 24, 2020
FALCONRIDGE SUSPICIOUS DEATH NOT CRIMINAL

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 24 settembre 2020

We have determined that there was no foul play in the death of a man in Falconridge this week.

We were called to a residence located in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E., around 1:30 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, for reports of a shooting. A 32-year-old man was found deceased inside the home.

Following the autopsy and investigation, we have concluded that his death was not a homicide.

Since this is not a criminal matter and to protect the privacy of the man’s family, no further information can be released.

Case #/4701

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/falconridge-suspicious-death-not-criminal/

