FAIRBAULT MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGALLY POSSESSING A FIREARM

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal indictment charging ANDREW ALBERT COMEAUX, 37, with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. COMEAUX, who is in custody on state charges in Rice County, made his first appearance today before Magistrate Judge Becky R. Thorson, in U.S District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota. A detention and arraignment hearing is currently scheduled for August 31, 2020, at 3:00 pm.

According to allegations in the indictment and documents filed with the court, on June 15, 2020, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at COMEAUX’s residence. During the search, law enforcement found a .22 caliber rifle and a Mosin-Nagant 7.62x54R caliber rifle. Because COMEAUX has a prior felony conviction in Le Sueur County and multiple prior felony convictions in Blue Earth County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Cannon River Drug Task Force, Rice and Steel County Sheriff’s Offices, the Faribault and Owatonna Police Departments, Metro SWAT, and the St. Paul Bomb Squad, with coordination from the Rice County Attorney’s Office. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), an initiative that brings together federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat violent crime. This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine is prosecuting the case.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

