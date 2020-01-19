(AGENPARL) – Tuscaloosa (Alabama), dom 19 gennaio 2020

The purpose of the Faculty Senate is to aid The University of Alabama in making judgments on questions of policy, development, and operations and thereby to assist the University in its continuing quest for excellence.

The Faculty Senate meets once each month, August through April. Meetings are usually held on the third Tuesday of the month at 3:30 pm. In months when holiday schedules interfere (eg., December, sometimes November and March), the Senate meets on the second or fourth Tuesday.

