FACULTY: SCHOOL OF NURSING – SUNY DELHI

(AGENPARL) – DELHI, NEW YORK (USA) mar 04 agosto 2020

Location: Delhi, NY Category: Faculty Posted On: Tue Aug 4 2020 Job Description:

SUNY Delhi seeks a dynamic, forward thinking and engaging Faculty member to join the School of Nursing starting Spring 2021. This position provides instruction within the faculty role for the Associate Degree Nursing program.

SUNY Delhi prides itself on being a welcoming college community for all. Diversity, equity and inclusiveness are integral components of the highest quality academic programs and the strongest campus climate. The college seeks a wide range of applicants for its positions so that inclusive excellence will be affirmed.

Primary responsibili… more…

Fonte/Source: http://delhi.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=123556