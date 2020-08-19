mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
FACULTY RESOURCES TO START THE SEMESTER

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 19 agosto 2020

Following is a list of resources instructors may wish to keep close by as the fall semester begins:

  • The Faculty Resource Center available in Canvas includes: 
    • An introduction video with information about the new classroom technology. 
    • Modules for blended and online learning (both synchronous and asynchronous), video tutorials and other resources.  
    • Review tips, guides and videos that cover Zoom, accessibility, new classroom technology and more. 
    • A list of classrooms with installed equipment and a guide to using the new classroom technology. 

 

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/faculty-resources-to-start-the-semester/

