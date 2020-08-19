FACULTY RESOURCES TO START THE SEMESTER

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mer 19 agosto 2020
Following is a list of resources instructors may wish to keep close by as the fall semester begins:
- The Faculty Resource Center available in Canvas includes:
- An introduction video with information about the new classroom technology.
- Modules for blended and online learning (both synchronous and asynchronous), video tutorials and other resources.
- Review tips, guides and videos that cover Zoom, accessibility, new classroom technology and more.
- A list of classrooms with installed equipment and a guide to using the new classroom technology.
- Access online resources about working remotely.
- Signage and a one-page instruction sheet can be found in every classroom across campus and should help answer the most common “getting started” questions for the in-classroom technologies.
- IT support:
- Call or text ITHelp at 864.656.3494 for fastest support.
- Chat with ITHelp at ccit.clemson.edu for real-time support.
- Email for assistance on issues for which immediate help is not required.
