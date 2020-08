(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mar 25 agosto 2020

Join our webinar for first-year Faculty of Business Administration students hosted by the Student Success Centre. Dr. Yeung (Chair of Business years 1+2, Thunder Bay) and Dr. Dawood (Chair of Business, Orillia) will present and conduct a Q+A.

Check your Lakehead email for registration information or email

