FACT’S IMPORTED SECOND MOP SHIPMENT (27000 MT) FOR THE KHARIF SEASON HAS REACHES TUTICORIN PORT

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 22 agosto 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

FACT’s imported second MOP shipment (27000 MT) for the kharif season has reaches Tuticorin Port

Company is taking steps to meet the demand of farmers during the season

22 AUG 2020 5:15PM by PIB Delhi

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore  Limited (FACT) a PSU under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers  has turned out encouraging performance on the production and marketing front during first five months of current financial year. FACT’s Second  muriate of potash (MOP) shipment (27000 MT) for the kharif season has reached Tuticorin Port yesterday and Unloading in progress.

MOP along with FACT’s prime product Factamfos ( NP 20:20:013) is a fertilizer combination preferred by the farmers of South India. Earlier company had imported one MoP & one NPK complex parcels during June – July.

It is understood that Company is optimising its operations taking adequate safeguards against COVID pandemic. With reasonably good monsoon encouraging agriculture, Company is taking steps to meet the demand of farmers during the season.

****

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1647887

