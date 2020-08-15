FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: WANTAI SARS-COV-2 AB ELISA

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 15 agosto 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 8/5/2020.

This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the WANTAI SARS-CoV-2 Ab ELISA. The WANTAI SARS-CoV-2 Ab ELISA is authorized for the detection of total antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 inhuman serum and Acid Citrate Dextrose (ACD) plasma.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23392