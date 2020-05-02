sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: LABGUN™ COVID-19 RT-PCR KIT – LABGENOMICS CO., LTD.

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 02 maggio 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 4/29/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the LabGun™ COVID-19 RT-PCR Kit, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on April 29, 2020. The LabGun™ COVID-19 RT-PCR Kit is authorized for use on respiratory specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22029

