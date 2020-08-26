mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Agenparl

FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: GUARDANT-19 TEST

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mer 26 agosto 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 8/21/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of a Molecular LDT COVID-19 Authorized Test called the Guardant-19 test that has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by FDA. The Molecular LDT COVID-19 Authorized Test is authorized for use on certain respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23530

