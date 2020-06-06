FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS COVID-19 ASSAY – GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS, LLC

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 06 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 6/1/2020.

This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the Gravity Diagnostics COVID-19 Assay. The Gravity Diagnostics COVID-19 Assay is authorized for use on respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection by their healthcare provider or self-collected using a home collection kit specified in the test’s instructions for use.

