venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: FTD SARS-COV-2

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 08 maggio 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/5/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the FTD SARS-CoV-2 test, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on May 5, 2020. The FTD SARS-CoV-2 test is authorized for use on respiratory specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by their healthcare provider.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22108

