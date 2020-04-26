domenica, Aprile 26, 2020
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: EMERGENCY USE OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE PATIENT MONITORS MX750 AND MX850, PHILIPS INTELLIVUE 4-SLOT MODULE RACK FMX-4, AND PHILIPS INTELLIVUE ACTIVE DISPLAYS AD75 AND AD85 DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 26 aprile 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 4/22/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750 and MX850; Philips IntelliVue 4-Slot Module Rack FMX-4; and Philips IntelliVue Active Displays AD75 and AD85, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on April 22, 2020. These devices are authorized for emergency use by healthcare professionals in the hospital environment for the monitoring of patients having or suspected of having COVID-19, to reduce healthcare provider exposure to COVID-19.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21939

