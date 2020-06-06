FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: EMERGENCY USE OF IMPELLA RP SYSTEM DURING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 06 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/29/2020.

This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the Impella RP System. The Impella RP is authorized for emergency use in the hospital setting to provide temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in critical care patients with a body surface area ≥1.5 m2, who develop acute right heart failure or decompensation due to COVID-19 related complications, including pulmonary embolism (PE).

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22508