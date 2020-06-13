sabato, Giugno 13, 2020
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: DTPM COVID-19 RT-PCR TEST – TIDE LABORATORIES, LLC

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 13 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 6/10/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the DTPM COVID-19 RT-PCR Test. The DTPM COVID-19 RT-PCR Test is authorized for use with nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, nasal, and mid-turbinate swab specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22608

