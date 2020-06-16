martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: DIAGNOVITAL SARS-COV-2 REAL-TIME PCR KIT – RTA LABORATORIES BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS PHARMACEUTICAL AND MACHINERY INDUSTRY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 16 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 6/12/2020.
This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the DIAGNOVITAL SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time PCR Kit. The DIAGNOVITAL SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time PCR Kit is authorized for use on using respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22631

