FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: COVID-19 ELISA IGG ANTIBODY TEST – MOUNT SINAI

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 17 aprile 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 4/15/2020.

This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on April 15, 2020. The COVID-19 ELISA IgG Antibody Test is authorized for use on serum or plasma specimens from individuals suspected of prior infection with the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by their healthcare provider.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:21797