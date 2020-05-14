FACT SHEET FOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: ABBOTT ALINITY M SARS-COV-2 ASSAY – ABBOTT MOLECULAR, INC.

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 14 maggio 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 5/11/2020.

This three-page fact sheet informs healthcare providers of the significant known and potential risks and benefits of the emergency use of the Abbott Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 assay, which received an Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on May 11, 2020. The Abbott Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 assay is authorized for use on respiratory specimens collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.

