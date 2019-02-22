(AGENPARL) – Washington, ven 22 febbraio 2019
State of Alaska Individual Assistance applicants are encouraged to fill out an application for federal disaster assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call -7585 TTY) to begin the process. Multilingual operators are available.
To apply for Alaska Individual Assistance, go to www.Ready.Alaska.gov or call . The deadline to apply for state assistance is Feb. 28.
Fonte/Source: https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2019/02/21/4413/fact-sheet-applying-disaster-assistance-after-alaska-earthquake