22 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

FACT SHEET: Applying for Disaster Assistance After the Alaska Earthquake

CCI Picardie & Hauts-de-France : chambres à part ?

Domicilier son entreprise à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de l’Oise,…

Intensity-modulated nanoplasmonic interferometric sensor for MMP-9 detection

Customs and Excise Amendment Act 2007

GTT launches digital excellence hub in Singapore

S. Con. Res. 1 (RFH) – Calling for credible, transparent, and safe elections in…

H.R. 1087 (IH) – Providing Accountability Through Transparency Act of 2019

H.R. 1074 (IH) – Protecting America’s Workers Act

H.R. 1025 (IH) – Uighur Intervention and Global Humanitarian Unified Response Act of 2019

Agenparl English Sicurezza Social Network Top News

FACT SHEET: Applying for Disaster Assistance After the Alaska Earthquake

by Redazione Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – Washington, ven 22 febbraio 2019

State of Alaska Individual Assistance applicants are encouraged to fill out an application for federal disaster assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call -7585 TTY) to begin the process. Multilingual operators are available.

To apply for Alaska Individual Assistance, go to www.Ready.Alaska.gov or call . The deadline to apply for state assistance is Feb. 28.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fema.gov/news-release/2019/02/21/4413/fact-sheet-applying-disaster-assistance-after-alaska-earthquake

Related posts

CCI Picardie & Hauts-de-France : chambres à part ?

Redazione Redazione

Domicilier son entreprise à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie de l’Oise, c’est possible !

Redazione Redazione

Intensity-modulated nanoplasmonic interferometric sensor for MMP-9 detection

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More