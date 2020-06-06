sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 867-B – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

CAMEROON : REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF…

05/06/2020 INCREASING LEGAL AND POLITICAL DIFFICULTIES’ WITH IMPLEMENTING JUDGMENTS OF THE STRASBOURG…

IL PAPA A SCHOLAS: DA GRATUITà, SENSO E BELLEZZA DIPENDE IL FUTURO…

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

INGRID BROCKOVá: THE SUPPORT OF OUR COMPATRIOTS IS IN THE INTEREST OF…

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: SEGUITO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

NATIONAL DROUGHT GROUP – JUNE 2020 STATEMENT

Agenparl

FACILITY AGREEMENTS BETWEEN LOCAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF BERMUDA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 06 giugno 2020

Ministerial Statement To the House of Assembly By The Hon. Curtis L. Dickinson, JP, MP 

Minister of Finance 

Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members are advised that on Monday, March 23, 2020 and on Friday, May 22, 2020, the Ministry of Finance successfully executed a BD$20,000,000 and a US$150,000,000 Credit Facility, respectively. Therefore, in accordance with Section 2 (3) of the Government Loans Act 1978, I rise this morning to inform this Honourable House of the execution of these borrowing transactions pursuant to the requirements of the Act. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/facility-agreements-between-local-financial-institutions-and-government-bermuda

Post collegati

BERMUDA COLLEGE GRADUATES – CLASS OF 2020

Redazione

AN UPDATE ON THE CONTINUING PRECAUTIONS REGULATIONS

Redazione

THE BERMUDA PUBLIC SCHOOLS UPDATE

Redazione

FACILITY AGREEMENTS BETWEEN LOCAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF BERMUDA

Redazione

AMBIENTE: SCOCCIMARRO, NUOVE NORME E PIANO UE PER TUTELA GREEN FVG

Redazione

SPECTRAL DRIFTS IN SURFACE TEXTURED FE3O4-AU, CORE-SHELL NANOPARTICLES ENHANCE SPECTRA-SELECTIVE PHOTOTHERMAL HEATING AND SCATTERING.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More