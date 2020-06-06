FACILITY AGREEMENTS BETWEEN LOCAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF BERMUDA

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, sab 06 giugno 2020

Ministerial Statement To the House of Assembly By The Hon. Curtis L. Dickinson, JP, MP

Minister of Finance

Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members are advised that on Monday, March 23, 2020 and on Friday, May 22, 2020, the Ministry of Finance successfully executed a BD$20,000,000 and a US$150,000,000 Credit Facility, respectively. Therefore, in accordance with Section 2 (3) of the Government Loans Act 1978, I rise this morning to inform this Honourable House of the execution of these borrowing transactions pursuant to the requirements of the Act.