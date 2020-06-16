FACILE SYNTHESIS OF WELL-DEFINED HETEROATOM-CONTAINING MAIN CHAIN POLYCARBONATE FOR ACTIVATED INTRACELLULAR DRUG RELEASE

Multi-responsive drug carriers have great advantages in the targeted delivery of drugs in heterogeneous and complicated biological microenvironments. However, the sophisticated fabrication process was a great obstacle for its further application. Herein, ROS/GSH/pH triple responsive polycarbonate was rationally synthesized via a one-pot ring-opening copolymerization of the diselenide and tertiary amine macrocyclic carbonate monomers with methoxy poly(ethylene glycol) as initiator. The micellar nanoparticles were formed by the amphiphilic block copolymers composed of a PEG segment and diselenide and tertiary amine containing polycarbonate block via self-assembly. The diselenide and tertiary amine groups allowed for rich ROS/GSH/pH responsiveness, which caused these nanoparticles to undergo changes in size and morphology. This micellar nanoparticles exhibited stimuli-responsive drug release profile upon the stimulation of acid pH, GSH and ROS, and the release mechanism was clarified. The blank nanoparticles were cytocompatible, whereas the triple responsive drug-loaded nanoparticles exhibited an improved concentration dependent and synergistic cytotoxicity to A549 cells. More importantly, the micellar nanoparticles could facilitate cell uptake and realize intracellular controlled release. Thus the newly developed micellar nanocarriers could open a new avenue for smart antitumor drug delivery applications.