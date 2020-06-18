giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Agenparl

FACILE SYNTHESIS OF NIMOO4@METAL COATED GRAPHENE-INK NANOSHEET STRUCTURE TOWARDS HIGH ENERGY DENSITY OF BATTERY TYPE-HYBRID SUPERCAPACITOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Recently, reagent-based electrode materials (urea, ammonium fluoride, hexamethylenetetramine, L-cysteine, acetic acid, and triethylamine) are received great attention in various applications, for instance, solar cells, fuels cells, and battery-type hybrid supercapacitors (BHSCs). Herein, we designed a wrinkle type nanosheet structure with a mixture of NiMoO4 using triethylamine via hydrothermal synthesis. The dual metal ions of Ni2+/Ni3+ and Mo2+/Mo3+ can significantly boost the energy storage performance by the support of triethylamine. NiMoO4 deposited on the nickel foam substrate without any binders and the electrode exhibits a high specific capacitance/capacity of 415.66 F g−1 (249.4 mAh g−1) at 8 mA cm−2 with a good long-term cycling performance over 5000 cycles. Moreover, we assembled a flexible HSCs (NiMoO4@MCG-ink) as core and outer material delivers high specific energy of 40.14 Wh kg−1 at 1066.39 W kg−1. The HSCs device demonstrated excellent long-term durability with a capacity retention of 99% and also tested various bending conditions for flexibility of the device after 5000 cycles. Furthermore, a series of two HSC devices were efficiently light up red and green light-emitting diodes (LEDs) about 60 minutes, indicating its potential applications in energy storage devices. Hence, our work provides new insights into the preparation of new electrode materials for high energy storage performance of lithium-ion batteries (LIB’s) and SCs.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/mpExxSoccRA/D0DT00624F

