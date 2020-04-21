FACILE SYNTHESIS OF HIGHLY EFFICIENT CO/CU@NC CATALYST FOR BASE-FREE OXIDATION OF ALCOHOLS TO ESTERS

The direct oxidation of alcohols to esters is an environmentally benign and cost-effective organic synthetic strategy, but it is still a great challenge to explore an economic, highly active, and long-term stable catalyst for efficient transformation of alcohols to esters under milder conditions. Herein, we developed cobalt and copper nanoparticles-co-decorated nitrogen-doped carbon catalysts (CoCu@NCn) through two steps of ball milling and calcination. It was found that CoCu@NCn could catalyze the oxidation of alcohols to esters effectively in the absence of basic additives. The catalytic activity was much higher than those of monometallic Co@NC2 and Cu@NC2 samples, and the catalyst can be conveniently recovered and quite steadily reused. Through a series of control experiments and characterizations, it is concluded that the remarkable catalytic performance of CoCu@NC2 was associated with the synergistic effect between two metal components, the enhanced basic active sites and active surface area.