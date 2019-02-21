(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019

RSC Adv., 2019, 9,

DOI: 10.1039/C8RA08801B, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Phimchanok Sakunpongpitiporn, Katesara Phasuksom, Nophawan Paradee, Anuvat Sirivat

The electrical conductivity of 1879.49 ± 13.87 S cm −1 was achieved for PEDOT:PSS, which is the highest value reported to date.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Qfq6_gh3s9Q/C8RA08801B