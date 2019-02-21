(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019
RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA08801B, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Phimchanok Sakunpongpitiporn, Katesara Phasuksom, Nophawan Paradee, Anuvat Sirivat
The electrical conductivity of 1879.49 ± 13.87 S cm−1 was achieved for PEDOT:PSS, which is the highest value reported to date.
