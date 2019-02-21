21 Febbraio 2019
Facile synthesis of highly conductive PEDOT:PSS via surfactant templates

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019

RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA08801B, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Phimchanok Sakunpongpitiporn, Katesara Phasuksom, Nophawan Paradee, Anuvat Sirivat
The electrical conductivity of 1879.49 ± 13.87 S cm−1 was achieved for PEDOT:PSS, which is the highest value reported to date.
