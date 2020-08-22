FACILE SYNTHESIS OF CU-CUFE2O4 NANOZYMES FOR SENSITIVE ASSAY OF H2O2 AND GSH

Artificial enzymes have drawn increasing research interest of the scientific community due to their advantages than natural enzymes. However, the majority of the artificial enzymes exhibit low affinity to H2O2, which means high H2O2 concentration needed for the oxidation of a substrate as 3, 3′, 5, 5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) to blue-colored oxTMB. For this problem, Cu-CuFe2O4 was facilely synthesized, where Cu0 accelerates redox capacity of Cu-CuFe2O4 and the electron transfer between CuFe2O4 and H2O2. These induce excellent activity as a peroxidase. Cu-CuFe2O4 shows high affinity to H2O2 with lower Michaelis−Menten constant (Km) than ferrites and Horseradish enzyme (HRP) as reported. It took only 5 min to detect hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and glutathione (GSH) through a colorimetric assay by the Cu-CuFe2O4. Compared with CuFe2O4, the limitations of detections (LOD) is lower about 90-fold for H2O2 detection by Cu-CuFe2O4. And Cu-CuFe2O4 shows high stability as the nanozyme. The mechanism as a peroxidase-like nanozyme for the Cu-CuFe2O4 was proposed.