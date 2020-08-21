venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
FACILE SYNTHESIS AND IMMOBILIZATION OF BOROXINE POLYMERS CONTAINING CARBON CHAINS AND ITS APPLICATION AS ADSORBENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Boron-based covalent organic polymers are extremely popular adsorbents owing to their good adsorption properties. It’s important and challenging to immobilize adsorbents on the substrate platform for its further application. In this study, boroxine-linked COPs (B-COPs), containing carbon chains, were synthesized and immobilized on microcap following a one-step solvent-thermal reaction. We used (3-aminopropyl)triethoxysilane to stabilize and catalyze the formation of boroxine rings, which also anchored B-COPs to the microcaps. To evaluate its adsorption property, the B-COPs coated microcap (B-COPs@microcap) was subjected to novel stir bar sorptive extraction (SBSE) for separating the active anthraquinones from the complex matrices. Furthermore, the suspended B-COPs@microcap eliminated the mechanical abrasion of the adsorbed phase during the SBSE process. Highly sensitive detection of rhein and emodin was achieved with a low limit of detection (0.006 ng/mL) by coupling the bar sorptive extraction (BSE) with ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC). B-COPs@microcap exhibited good reproducibility, selectivity, and recyclability.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/rq8w6MmL2-s/D0PY00797H

