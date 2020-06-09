mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

IL VESCOVO DI CASSANO: “LA CALABRIA NON AFFRONTA LA PIAGA DELLA LUDOPATIA”

09/06/2020 PACE ALBANIA MONITORS WELCOME AGREEMENT ON ELECTORAL REFORM

GOVERNMENT DISCUSSES DEVELOPMENT OF LEGISLATION ON NORMAL CONDITIONS IN PREPARATION FOR POSSIBLE…

DIGNITà, INFORMAZIONE E FRATELLANZA

KONING WILLEM-ALEXANDER OPENT ALSNOG TENTOONSTELLING ‘BESMET!’ IN RIJKSMUSEUM BOERHAAVE

FILIPPINE, PREOCCUPAZIONE DELLA CHIESA PER LA NUOVA LEGGE ANTI-TERRORISMO

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1767 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1027 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

CHEMICAL ENGINEERING FOR NUCLEAR IN THE SPOTLIGHT

ON CHINA’S ATTEMPTED COERCION OF THE UNITED KINGDOM

Agenparl

FACILE SYNTHESIS AND ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF AG-SNS NANOCOMPOSITES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 giugno 2020

Tin sulfide (SnS), being a simple binary compound containing earth abundant, cheaper and less toxic elements, has emerged as a potential material in photocatalysis and photovoltaics due to its unique optical and electrical properties. Further, the properties of SnS can be enhanced by either doping or nanocomposite formation with suitable metals, but remains scantly explored. Here we report the synthesis of Ag-SnS nanocomposites via hot injection method from their respective Ag and SnS precursors and studied the photocatalytic activity of these nanocomposites. The formation of Ag-SnS nanocomposite with varying amount of SnS and Ag content is confirmed from PXRD, FESEM, TEM studies, while the Ag(0) state in these nanocomposites is inferred from photoelectron spectroscopy study. Ag-SnS nanocomposites show better photocatalytic activity towards degradation of Congo red (CR) dye in visible region as compared to the activity of pristine SnS and Ag samples. Further the photocatalytic efficiency enhanced with increasing the amount of Ag and 100% CR dye degradation is achieved in 100 minutes using Ag-SnS nanocomposite with molar ratio of 1:4. Higher photocurrent and reduced peak intensity in PL study for Ag-SnS (1:4) nanocomposite suggest more charge separation, which is largely responsible for the enhanced photocatalytic activity. The scavenger study suggests that the photo generated superoxide radicals and holes are the prime active species for the photocatalytic degradation of Congo red dye.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/mLe2TdtnfiE/D0NJ01225D

Post collegati

EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FGIII : ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Redazione

SES-RWL–00490 – SPECTRUM MID-AMERICA, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-RWL–00475 – SCRIPPS BROADCASTING HOLDINGS LL – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-MOD–00331 – AMC NETWORKS BROADCASTING & TECH – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

COPPER(II)-CATALYZED PROTOBORATION OF ALLENES IN AQUEOUS MEDIA AND OPEN AIR

Redazione

FACILE SYNTHESIS AND ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF AG-SNS NANOCOMPOSITES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More