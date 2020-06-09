FACILE SYNTHESIS AND ENHANCED PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF AG-SNS NANOCOMPOSITES

Tin sulfide (SnS), being a simple binary compound containing earth abundant, cheaper and less toxic elements, has emerged as a potential material in photocatalysis and photovoltaics due to its unique optical and electrical properties. Further, the properties of SnS can be enhanced by either doping or nanocomposite formation with suitable metals, but remains scantly explored. Here we report the synthesis of Ag-SnS nanocomposites via hot injection method from their respective Ag and SnS precursors and studied the photocatalytic activity of these nanocomposites. The formation of Ag-SnS nanocomposite with varying amount of SnS and Ag content is confirmed from PXRD, FESEM, TEM studies, while the Ag(0) state in these nanocomposites is inferred from photoelectron spectroscopy study. Ag-SnS nanocomposites show better photocatalytic activity towards degradation of Congo red (CR) dye in visible region as compared to the activity of pristine SnS and Ag samples. Further the photocatalytic efficiency enhanced with increasing the amount of Ag and 100% CR dye degradation is achieved in 100 minutes using Ag-SnS nanocomposite with molar ratio of 1:4. Higher photocurrent and reduced peak intensity in PL study for Ag-SnS (1:4) nanocomposite suggest more charge separation, which is largely responsible for the enhanced photocatalytic activity. The scavenger study suggests that the photo generated superoxide radicals and holes are the prime active species for the photocatalytic degradation of Congo red dye.