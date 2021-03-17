FACILE PYROLYSIS APPROACH OF FOLIC ACID-DERIVED HIGH GRAPHITE N-DOPED POROUS CARBON MATERIALS FOR THE OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06174C, Paper

Xuexia Liu, Shuaihui Li, Limin Liu, Zhijun Wang

One-step pyrolysis process to design hierarchical micro/mesoporous m-NC materials with high graphite N dopant as excellent ORR electrocatalytic.

