29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BEN SHAPIRO OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

NEXT PHASE OF LOWER THAMES CROSSING CONSULTATION BEGINS

SUSTAINABLE FISHERIES ENSHRINED IN LAW AS UK LEAVES THE EU

NORTH KOREA REMAINS SECURITY THREAT TO U.S., ALLIES, POLICY OFFICIAL SAYS

MARTEDì 28 GENNAIO 2020 – 184ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

U.S.-THE BAHAMAS AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT OF JANUARY 27, 2020

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

Home » FACILE IN SITU FABRICATION OF BIOMORPHIC CO/RGO/C AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

FACILE IN SITU FABRICATION OF BIOMORPHIC CO/RGO/C AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Streptococcus thermophiles, a type of Gram positive (G+) bacteria featured by teichoic acid rich cell wall, are employed both as phosphorus source and template to synthesize biomorphic Co2P-Co3O4/rGO/C composite as efficient electrocatalyst for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). Different from the conventional method for phosphide synthesis, the bio-derivative phosphorus vapors are emitted from the inside out, which facilitates the in situ transfer of chemically adsorbed Co precursor on bacteria into Co2P-Co3O4 heterogeneous nanoparticles featured by Co2P rich body and Co3O4 rich surface. Besides, reduced graphene oxide (rGO) is also introduced in the synthesizing process to keep Co2P-Co3O4 scattered and further promote electron transport efficiency. All Co2P-Co3O4 nanoparticles and rGO sheets are supported by the bacteria derived carbon substrate with submicron-spherical morphology. The as-obtained Co2P-Co3O4/rGO/C composite shows excellent electrocatalytic performance for ORR with an onset and half-wave potential of 0.91 and 0.80 V vs. RHE, respectively. The long-term stability and methanol tolerance are better than those of commercial Pt/C. This work presents a new strategy of using interior bio-phosphorus source to obtain heterojunctioned particles featured by phosphide rich body and oxide rich surface, which may provide some insight for the construction of efficient heterogeneous electrocatalysts.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/jLJQ62uv3_k/C9NR10785A

Related posts

2020 ULM BASEBALL SEASON PREVIEW

Redazione

NEW WOTUS RULES IN EFFECT

Redazione

FACILE IN SITU FABRICATION OF BIOMORPHIC CO/RGO/C AS EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Redazione

WHAT YOUR PEERS—AND COMPETITORS—ARE READING

ACCELERATING THE PACE OF ENGINEERING

Redazione

SOCIAL SECURITY ACT 2018

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More