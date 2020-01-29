(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020
Streptococcus thermophiles, a type of Gram positive (G+) bacteria featured by teichoic acid rich cell wall, are employed both as phosphorus source and template to synthesize biomorphic Co2P-Co3O4/rGO/C composite as efficient electrocatalyst for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). Different from the conventional method for phosphide synthesis, the bio-derivative phosphorus vapors are emitted from the inside out, which facilitates the in situ transfer of chemically adsorbed Co precursor on bacteria into Co2P-Co3O4 heterogeneous nanoparticles featured by Co2P rich body and Co3O4 rich surface. Besides, reduced graphene oxide (rGO) is also introduced in the synthesizing process to keep Co2P-Co3O4 scattered and further promote electron transport efficiency. All Co2P-Co3O4 nanoparticles and rGO sheets are supported by the bacteria derived carbon substrate with submicron-spherical morphology. The as-obtained Co2P-Co3O4/rGO/C composite shows excellent electrocatalytic performance for ORR with an onset and half-wave potential of 0.91 and 0.80 V vs. RHE, respectively. The long-term stability and methanol tolerance are better than those of commercial Pt/C. This work presents a new strategy of using interior bio-phosphorus source to obtain heterojunctioned particles featured by phosphide rich body and oxide rich surface, which may provide some insight for the construction of efficient heterogeneous electrocatalysts.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/jLJQ62uv3_k/C9NR10785A