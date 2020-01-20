20 Gennaio 2020
FACILE FABRICATION OF HETEROGENEOUS CO-MODIFIED PYRIDINECARBOXALDEHYDE-POLYETHYLENIMINE CATALYST FOR EFFICIENT CO2 CONVERSION UNDER MILD CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 20 gennaio 2020

A heterogeneous Co-modified pyridinecarboxaldehyde-polyethylenimine catalyst (Co-Py-PEI) with highly active metal sites and amine groups was facilely prepared and thoroughly characterized. The novel Co-Py-PEI catalyst together with Bu4NBr displayed efficiently catalytic property for the conversion of CO2 to cyclic carbonates under the mild conditions of 80 °C, 1.0 MPa and 5 h, even 99% yield of propylene carbonate was obtained in combination with 7.2 mol% Bu4NBr loading under the conditions of room temperature, 1.0 MPa and 24 h. The highly activity for CO2 cycloaddition reaction to generate cyclic carbonate was ascribed to the synergistic catalysis of Lewis acid-base sites and bromide ions in the Co-Py-PEI/Bu4NBr catalyst system. Moreover, the Co-Py-PEI catalyst exhibited outstanding thermal and structural stability, besides, it could be simply recovered by centrifugation and possessed excellent recyclability up to seven runs. Thus, the Co-Py-PEI catalyst is considered as a satisfactory candidate for the coupling reaction of CO2 and epoxides.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/C9QI01401B

