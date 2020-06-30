FACILE ASSEMBLY OF A GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE FILM AT AN AIR/WATER INTERFACE FOR PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL NADH REGENERATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 30 giugno 2020

Inorg. Chem. Front., 2020, 7,2434-2442

DOI: 10.1039/D0QI00182A, Research Article

Open Access Open Access

Changchao Jia, Wenjuan Hu, Yuanyuan Zhang, Chao Teng, Zupeng Chen, Jian Liu

A graphitic carbon nitride film electrode could be assembled at an air/water interface from nanosheets which exhibits improved photoelectrochemical coenzyme regeneration by further coupling with graphene during the interfacial self-assembly.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00182A