FACILE AND DIRECT HALOGENATION OF 1,2,3-TRIAZOLES PROMOTED BY KX-OXONE SYSTEM UNDER TRANSITION METAL FREE CONDITIONS

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05170E, Paper

VISHAKHA RAI P., Ganesh Shivayogappa Sorabad, Mahagundappa R Maddani

A convenient and efficient oxidative halogenation of 4-aryl 1,2,3-triazoles is realized at ambient temperature under transition metal free conditions. In this methodology, halogenation is achieved by using readily available potassium…

