(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand), mer 20 febbraio 2019

A large field operation is underway in the Auckland suburb of Otara following the discovery of a single male facialis fruit fly in a surveillance trap in the area. This is not related to the current Devonport situation.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) director general Ray Smith says our main focus right now is to determine if the fly is a solitary find, or if it is part of a breeding population in the area.

The Biosecurity New Zealand response field teams are busy today setting further traps in the affected area. If any fruit flies are around, these traps will find them.

In addition, field teams are visiting local properties in Zone A, checking for fruit trees, vegetable gardens and compost facilities that could provide suitable habitat for fruit flies.

They are also talking to local businesses, churches, and residents and providing information about the controls and how they can support the response.

“We have a good understanding of the breadth of ethnicities in the Otara community and are working to develop multi-language leaflets to ensure the community knows what they need do to,” says Ray Smith.

Fruit and vegetable samples are being taken from home gardens to check for fruit fly infestation.

A legal Controlled Area has been placed on the suburb restricting the movement of certain fruit and vegetables from the area.

Full details of the Controlled Area and the requirements



Plans are in place to have Biosecurity New Zealand response field teams on the ground at the Otara Flea Market (which is outside of the controlled area) on Saturday handing out leaflets.

If local people in Otara think they have seen signs of this fruit fly or found insect eggs or larvae inside fruit or vegetables, call the response team on .

The fruit fly response at a glance