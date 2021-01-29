venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD OVERRULES COMPANY ON MOST CASES IN FIRST TEST

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 29 gennaio 2021 By Elizabeth Culliford
(Reuters) – Deciding its first-ever cases, Facebook Inc’s oversight board ruled on Thursday that the social media company was wrong to remove four of five pieces of content the board reviewed, including posts Facebook took down for violating rules on hate speech and harmful COVID-19 misinformation.
The first rulings will be scrutinized to see how independent the board appears from the world’s largest social media platform and how it may rule in the future, particularly ahead of its high-profile decision on whether Facebook was right to suspend former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Facebook blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by the former president’s supporters. The board said the Trump case would be opened for public comment on Friday and that …

Source: https://datafloq.com/read/facebook-oversight-board-overrules-company-cases-first-test/12067

