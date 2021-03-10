mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
FACEBOOK LAUNCHES INSTAGRAM LITE IN 170 LOWER BANDWIDTH COUNTRIES

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 10 marzo 2021 By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Facebook said on Wednesday it was launching a “lite” version of Instagram in 170 countries that will enable people with poor internet to access the photo and video sharing social networking service.
Instagram Lite will be available for Android-based phones and require less bandwidth than the traditional version.
The app itself requires just 2 megabytes (MB) – versus 30 MB for Instagram – and runs even on slower 2G networks, allowing customers in parts of India, Africa, Asia and Latin America with older internet infrastructure to access the service.
“These are the markets where there is the greatest need,” said Tzach Hadar, director of product management at Facebook in Tel Aviv, where the app was largely developed.

