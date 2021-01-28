FACEBOOK INVESTORS, SHRUGGING OFF ELECTION WOES, LOOK FOR ‘SOCIAL COMMERCE’ PAYDAY

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 28 gennaio 2021 By Katie Paul

PALO ALTO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc may face questions about fallout from U.S. election controversies when it posts earnings on Wednesday, but top of mind for investors is a less political matter: the company’s heavy bet on e-commerce to drive ad sales.

The world’s biggest social media company is poised to reap a windfall from that gambit, analysts say, bolstered by a return in ad growth rates to pre-COVID levels and a holiday shopping boost from its new “social commerce” features.

Wall Street expects the company to report fourth-quarter sales up 25% to $26.4 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Driving those gains were a coronavirus-era shift away from physical stores and the unequal impact of the pandemic on low-income populations, which left others with “flush …

