lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
FACEBOOK EXECUTIVE IN INDIA FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AFTER REPORT ON CONTENT PRACTICES

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 17 agosto 2020 By Aditya Kalra and Devjyot Ghoshal
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A top Facebook <FB.O> executive in India has filed a police complaint in New Delhi saying she is receiving death threats after a media report said she and the U.S. social network company allegedly favoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.
Ankhi Das, Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India, in her complaint to Delhi police, as reported by Indian media, said the threats followed a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that said she opposed applying Facebook’s hate-speech rules to a politician from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups.
Das said that after the WSJ report last week some individuals online had “intentionally vilified” her due to their political affiliations and were engaging in abuse.
Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/facebook-executive-india-files-police-complaint-report-content-practices/9028

