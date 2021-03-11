FABRICATION OF STRONG MAGNETIC MICRON-SIZED SUPRAPARTICLES WITH ANISOTROPIC MAGNETIC PROPERTIES FOR MAGNETORHEOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021
Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02178D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
J. R. Morillas, E. Carreón-González, J. de Vicente
We propose three different techniques to synthesize anisotropic magnetic supraparticles for their incorporation in the formulation of magnetorheological fluids with novel potential applications.
