giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Breaking News

ROBOTROLLING 2021/1

ASTRAZENECA, COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA DRAGHI E LA PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE UE VON…

JURKOVIč: COMBATTERE LE CAUSE DI POVERTà E DISUGUAGLIANZA

LIBIA, LE SPERANZE DOPO LA FIDUCIA AL GOVERNO DI TRANSIZIONE

COVID-19: UN ANNO DI PANDEMIA, UN ANNO IN PRIMA LINEA

THE EXPERT GROUP OF THE MALMö FORUM HOLDS ITS FIRST MEETING

“VIZI E VIRTù – CONVERSAZIONE CON FRANCESCO”: TRE PRIME SERATE CON IL…

NOTA STAMPA; COVID, RIUNITO AL MINISTERO IL TAVOLO SU PRODUZIONE VACCINI

GOVERNO, CONFRONTO TRA SALVINI, GIORGETTI E DURIGON

LGBTIQ: BENIFEI (PD), PER EUROCAMERA UE È AREA DI LIBERTÀ PER LGBTIQ…

Agenparl

FABRICATION OF STRONG MAGNETIC MICRON-SIZED SUPRAPARTICLES WITH ANISOTROPIC MAGNETIC PROPERTIES FOR MAGNETORHEOLOGY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02178D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
J. R. Morillas, E. Carreón-González, J. de Vicente
We propose three different techniques to synthesize anisotropic magnetic supraparticles for their incorporation in the formulation of magnetorheological fluids with novel potential applications.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/r3_pGPt590M/D0SM02178D

Post collegati

BERKELEY LAB’S ADVANCED MONITORING CAPABILITIES STILL IN USE 10 YEARS AFTER FUKUSHIMA EARTHQUAKE AND NUCLEAR POWER PLANT DISASTER

Redazione

PLANS TO EXTEND COVID MARSHALS SCHEME TO HELP KEEP CITY SAFE

Redazione

MAJOR MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES

Redazione

FABRICATION OF STRONG MAGNETIC MICRON-SIZED SUPRAPARTICLES WITH ANISOTROPIC MAGNETIC PROPERTIES FOR MAGNETORHEOLOGY

Redazione

GUIDANCE: PRESTON GUIDANCE: MARCH 2021

Redazione

REGN-COV2 ANTIBODY COMBINATION (CASIRIVIMAB / IMDEVIMAB) – COVID19 – ARTICLE-5(3) PROCEDURE: ASSESSMENT REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More