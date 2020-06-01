FABRICATION OF PREFERENTIALLY [001]-ORIENTED SB2SE3 THIN-FILM ON DIVERSE SUBSTRATES AND ITS APPLICATION IN PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL WATER REDUCTION

Layered Sb 2 Se 3 consists of infinite chains of repeating Sb 4 Se 6 unit stacked along c-axis ((Sb 4 Se 6 )n nanoribbon) via Sb-Se covalent bonds whereas linked by van der Waals (vdWs) force along a-axis and b-axis. It usually tends to grow along [hk0] orientation with low surface energy. The [001]-oriented growth that efficiently enhances charge transport is often considered unstable due to high surface energy. Here, we propose a universal growth method to fabricate Sb 2 Se 3 thin-film with preferential [001]-orientation on various substrates (Mo, MoSe 2 , SLG, NiO, SiO 2 and FTO). This crystal facet design of the preferentially [001]-oriented Sb 2 Se 3 exposes the majority of the nanoribbons vertically aligned to the substrate and thus maximally improves charge transport, which may find applications in diverse optoelectronic devices. We confirmed their performance in a photoelectrochemical water reduction. The preferentially [001]-oriented Sb 2 Se 3 photocathode exhibits an impressive photocurrent density of -20.5 mA cm -2 at 0 V vs. RHE and a maximum photocurrent density of -28 mA cm -2 at -0.2 V vs. RHE under 1-sun AM 1.5 G illumination. The success in using such [001]-Sb 2 Se 3 photocathode paves the way to develop high-efficiency Sb 2 Se 3 -based devices for opoelectronic applications.