FABRICATION OF PREFERENTIALLY [001]-ORIENTED SB2SE3 THIN-FILM ON DIVERSE SUBSTRATES AND ITS APPLICATION IN PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL WATER REDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Layered Sb2Se3 consists of infinite chains of repeating Sb4Se6 unit stacked along c-axis ((Sb4Se6)n nanoribbon) via Sb-Se covalent bonds whereas linked by van der Waals (vdWs) force along a-axis and b-axis. It usually tends to grow along [hk0] orientation with low surface energy. The [001]-oriented growth that efficiently enhances charge transport is often considered unstable due to high surface energy. Here, we propose a universal growth method to fabricate Sb2Se3 thin-film with preferential [001]-orientation on various substrates (Mo, MoSe2, SLG, NiO, SiO2 and FTO). This crystal facet design of the preferentially [001]-oriented Sb2Se3 exposes the majority of the nanoribbons vertically aligned to the substrate and thus maximally improves charge transport, which may find applications in diverse optoelectronic devices. We confirmed their performance in a photoelectrochemical water reduction. The preferentially [001]-oriented Sb2Se3 photocathode exhibits an impressive photocurrent density of -20.5 mA cm-2 at 0 V vs. RHE and a maximum photocurrent density of -28 mA cm-2 at -0.2 V vs. RHE under 1-sun AM 1.5 G illumination. The success in using such [001]-Sb2Se3 photocathode paves the way to develop high-efficiency Sb2Se3-based devices for opoelectronic applications.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/SE/D0SE00646G

FABRICATION OF PREFERENTIALLY [001]-ORIENTED SB2SE3 THIN-FILM ON DIVERSE SUBSTRATES AND ITS APPLICATION IN PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL WATER REDUCTION

