FABRICATION OF NICO2S4/CARBON-FILLED NICKEL FOAM COMPLEX AS AN ADVANCED BINDER-FREE ELECTRODE FOR SUPERCAPACITORS

A novel strategy, composed of epoxy-resin filling, carbonization, and hydrothermal growing of NiCo 2 S 4 nanorods, was developed to enlarge the surface area of nickel foam (NF) for loading electrochemically active materials and to successfully fabricate NiCo 2 S 4 /carbon-filled NF binder-free electrodes. Due to the certain electrical conductivity of the filled epoxy-resin-derived carbon and the enlarged loading surface area, the targeted electrode possesses outstanding electrochemical energy storage performance, with a maximum specific capacitance of 9.28 F cm −2 at a current density of 4 mA cm −2 , more than 6 times the 1.46 F cm −2 of the NF-based electrode formed via directly growing NiCo 2 S 4 on NF, and with a specific capacitance retention of about 60% after 2000 charge/discharge cycles. Our strategy provides a promising avenue for constructing a high-performance NF-based binder-free electrode and our resultant electrode presents great application potential in electrochemical energy storage.