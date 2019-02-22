22 Febbraio 2019
Fabrication of durable self-repairing superhydrophobic fabrics via a fluorinate-free waterborne biomimetic silicification strategy

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

New J. Chem., 2019, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9NJ00019D, Paper
Yihan Sun, Jinxia Huang, Siyang Zhao, Zhiguang Guo
Herein, a simple, facile and versatile protocol was presented to fabricate water-resistance fabrics based on in situ bio-silicification strategy and fluorinate-free modification. The whole fabrication procedure is green, and avoids…
