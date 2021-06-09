(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01670A, Paper

Xiao-Ni Qi, You-Ming Zhang, Hong Yao, Qi Lin, Tai-Bao Wei

In practical applications, fixing a fluorescent sensor on a solid composite film matrix can settle the boundaries of keeping the sensor in the solution state.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/tjZUwyujZfQ/D1NJ01670A