FABRICATION OF A MAGNETIC TERNARY ZNFE2O4/TIO2/RGO Z-SCHEME SYSTEM WITH EFFICIENT PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY AND EASY RECYCLABILITY

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,17293-17301
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01880E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yuwei Sun, Jiashuang Lei, Yizhu Wang, Qian Tang, Chunli Kang
A magnetic separable Z-scheme composite based on ZnFe2O4, TiO2 nanosheets and RGO exhibits efficient photocatalytic degradation of p-NP.
