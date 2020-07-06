lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1%

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

Agenparl

FABRICATION AND SERS PROPERTIES OF COMPLEX AND ORGANIZED NANOPARTICLE PLASMONIC CLUSTERS STABLE IN SOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

SERS activity can be increased by the formation of hot spots at the interparticle junctions of plasmonic nanoparticles in very close proximity, dramatically improving the enhancement factors in comparison with isolated nanoparticles. Controlling the number and geometrical architecture of hot spots, while endowing the clusters with colloidal stability, results in feasible optical sensors, able to provide quantitative SERS responses. Here, we review the approaches proposed up to date to produce colloidal stable clusters, focusing on the control of the coordination number of nanoparticle assemblies and interparticle gaps. Clusters of spherical nanoparticles of the same size and rods of the same size are described to subsequently outline core-satellite constructs of nanoparticles of different sizes. Besides, purification processes for nanoparticle clusters are revised to provide efficient production in high yields.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/_7ITPpXSQ-M/D0NR04167J

Post collegati

FABRICATION AND SERS PROPERTIES OF COMPLEX AND ORGANIZED NANOPARTICLE PLASMONIC CLUSTERS STABLE IN SOLUTION

Redazione

DECONVOLUTION OF PHASE-SIZE-STRAIN EFFECTS IN METAL CARBIDE NANOCRYSTALS FOR ENHANCED HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

CARBON NANOTUBES SORTING DUE TO COMMENSURATE MOLECULAR WRAPPING

Redazione

MY03: YOUTH MIGRATION BY AGE GROUP, TYPE OF MIGRATION AND ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT, 2019 – 2020

Redazione

SW02: INSTITUTIONS PROVIDING ALTERNATIVE CARE SERVICE BY COUNTY, 31 DECEMBER, 31 DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

MY01: YOUNG PEOPLE BY AGE GROUP, SEX AND ADMINISTRATIVE UNIT, 1 JANUARY, 2019 – 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More