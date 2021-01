F-35A AIRCRAFT TO CONDUCT DIVERSION TRAINING TO CANBERRA AIRPORT

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), mer 27 gennaio 2021 Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 3 Squadron, based at RAAF Base Williamtown, will conduct diversion training into Canberra Airport.DATE: Thursday, 28 January 2021

TIME: Approximately 2pm

VENUE: Canberra AirportUp to two aircraft will conduct circuit training within the Canberra airport area and then depart to the north to return to RAAF Base Williamtown.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/f-35a-aircraft-conduct-diversion-training-canberra-airport