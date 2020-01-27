27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PRO BONO ONTARIO TO OFFER LEGAL ASSISTANCE…

SPITZER OBSERVES TRAPPIST-1

CS: MADE IN ITALY: NOTIFICATO ALLA COMMISSIONE UE IL SISTEMA DI ETICHETTATURA…

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI N. 25

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE CAIRNCROSS REVIEW

DAVID ZALKALIANI: ‘WE MUST KEEP THE SAME DETERMINATION TO DEFEND HUMAN RIGHTS…

REGIONALI, CRIMI: NON BENE MA LO SAPEVAMO, RAPPORTI DI FORZA NEL GOVERNO…

CREDENTIALS OF NINE NATIONAL DELEGATIONS CHALLENGED ON SESSION’S OPENING DAY

BESPARING GENEESMIDDELENUITGAVEN DOOR VERNIEUWING GENEESMIDDELENVERGOEDINGSSYSTEEM

ROCHDALE FIRM ENJOYS EXPORTING SUCCESS THANKS TO UKEF SUPPORT

Home » EYE ON UMSL: SLUSH OR SHINE
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network

EYE ON UMSL: SLUSH OR SHINE

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – St. Louis (Missouri), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Photo by August Jennewein

The icy flurries that dusted the University of Missouri–St. Louis on Thursday and Friday didn’t dampen the studiousness of intrepid UMSL students. Even as the powder turned to slush in the evening, the diligent disciples laced on their snow boots and traversed North Campus to class and the Millennium Student Center.

This photograph was taken by UMSL photographer August Jennewein and is the latest to be featured in Eye on UMSL.

Share

Short URL: https://blogs.umsl.edu/news/?p=83734

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.umsl.edu/news/2020/01/27/eye-umsl-slush/

Related posts

AGENDA SINDACA RAGGI MARTEDI’ 28 GENNAIO

TEXAS RANGE WEBINAR SERIES (06 FEB 2020)

Redazione

ISSUES RANGING BETWEEN OF THE FINANCIAL REVIEW, AN ANNUAL RETROSPECTIVE OF THE COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL CHRONICLE, ARE NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

EYE ON UMSL: SLUSH OR SHINE

Redazione

SEC OFFICE OF COMPLIANCE INSPECTIONS AND EXAMINATIONS PUBLISHES OBSERVATIONS ON CYBERSECURITY AND RESILIENCY PRACTICES

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PRO BONO ONTARIO TO OFFER LEGAL ASSISTANCE ACROSS CANADA TO FAMILIES OF CANADIAN VICTIMS OF FLIGHT PS752

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More