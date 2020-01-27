(AGENPARL) – St. Louis (Missouri), lun 27 gennaio 2020

The icy flurries that dusted the University of Missouri–St. Louis on Thursday and Friday didn’t dampen the studiousness of intrepid UMSL students. Even as the powder turned to slush in the evening, the diligent disciples laced on their snow boots and traversed North Campus to class and the Millennium Student Center.

This photograph was taken by UMSL photographer August Jennewein and is the latest to be featured in Eye on UMSL.

