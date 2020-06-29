EYE ON UMSL: ALL TRIMMED UP

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI), lun 29 giugno 2020

Groundskeeper Earl “Rose” Harris trimmed the grass around the South Campus sidewalks at the University of Missouri–St. Louis earlier this month. He, along with a team led by Grounds Department Supervisor Greg Ward, help keep the university tidy over the summer months.

This photograph was taken by UMSL photographer August Jennewein and is the latest to be featured in Eye on UMSL.

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.umsl.edu/news/2020/06/29/eye-umsl-trimmed/