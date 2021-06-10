(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 10 giugno 2021
Extremophiles inhabit some of the most extreme places on Earth. Image credit - Steve Jurvetson, licensed under CC BY 2.0

Microscopic organisms known as extremophiles inhabit some of the last places on Earth you might expect to find life, from the extreme pressures of the ocean floor to freezing ice caps. Understanding how these microbes survive by interacting with different metals and gases is opening up new knowledge about Earth’s elements and their potential uses.

Fonte/Source: https://horizon-magazine.eu/article/extremophiles-could-hold-clues-climate-change-tackling-technologies.html

